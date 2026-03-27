More vehicles, routes added in second day of ‘Libreng Sakay’

Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez said that the maintained initiative was to make sure that more commuters were accounted for during the strike.

“May sapat po tayong vehicle assets para maalalalayan ang mga komyuter. At kami po sa DOTr ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno na tumulong sa pagbibigay ng libreng sakay,” Lopez said.

Similar to its schedule yesterday, March 26, the free rides are said to span from 7:00 a.m. and will last up to 8:00 p.m. this Friday.

Transport groups such as PISTON and MANIBELA are on the second day of their scheduled protest, echoing the call for the stoppage of the persistent oil price hikes and the removal of the oil deregulation law.

MANIBELA Chairperson Mar Valbuena said that the groups were forced to halt their operations due to the lack of income that they gain from their daily trips.

“Ngayong araw, marami na ang tumigil sa amin dahil hindi na talaga kayang bumiyahe,” he said.

“Halos P50 na lamang ang take-home namin sa 12 to 14 hours na pagbiyahe,” he added.