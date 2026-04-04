CDO to deploy free rides on Monday

The City’s Crisis Committee–Transport Technical Working Group conducted an emergency meeting on Holy Thursday to address the halted operations of one of the city’s public transportation cooperatives, which began on Good Friday and will continue until further notice.

The agenda included the deployment of libreng sakay services at both the barangay and city levels, as well as a scheduled meeting with transport cooperative chairpersons on Monday afternoon to discuss long-term solutions while the disruption continues.

Present during the meeting were Canitoan Barangay Captain Lance Padla, City Administrator Atty. Roy Raagas, COCPO City Director Col. Dexter Paje, CDRRMD Chief Nick Jabagat, City Engineer Joel Momongan, RTA OIC Doy Ramiro, Acting City Information Officer Jade Adeser, and representatives from the LTFRB.

The PN Roa Canitoan Transport Cooperative (PONTRANSCO) earlier announced it would cease operations due to rising fuel costs and lack of sustainable support for transport operations.

“Despite our appeal for voluntary fare adjustments, the current situation has made it impossible for us to continue operating without incurring heavy losses. We have raised this concern with the barangay and concerned government agencies, and we remain hopeful for immediate action and understanding,” it said.

Earlier, Luzminda Escobidal, president of the Northern Mindanao Federation of Transport Service Cooperatives, said transport groups are losing as much as P80,000 daily per cooperative as diesel prices exceed P100 per liter.

She added that long-distance bus routes, which previously generated at least P20,000 daily, now earn only around P10,000, excluding maintenance and employee salaries.