The many shores of La Union

In San Fernando and other developed coastal areas, black sand beaches shape the shoreline, adding depth and character to the landscape. Along these coasts, where recreation and daily life meet, the sea continues to shape both place and memory.

In the midst of these coastal treasures stands a watchtower, one of the few surviving structures of its kind in La Union. Recognized as a National Cultural Treasure in 2014, with its marker unveiled in 2021, it remains a quiet witness to time. The shoreline here is distinct, lined with a natural mix of dried corals and seashells. At certain points, fragments of red coral can still be seen near the water, especially where fishermen dock their boats during moments of rest.

Further along the province lies Luna, where the shoreline takes on an entirely different form. Instead of sand, the coast is covered with smooth pebbles that stretch across several barangays. This unique landscape can be found in places like the well-known Nalvo Pebble Beach. The stones, shaped and carried by the flow of the Amburayan River, are brought to the shore by the movement of the sea, creating a coastline that feels both grounded and ever shifting.