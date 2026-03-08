SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
A tale of two coasts

Photographs by Duane Villanueva
SIARGAO ISLAND — On the southern coast, the night hums before the sun has fully set.

Speakers crackle to life in General Luna. Bars spill out onto sandy streets. Surfboards lean against neon-lit cafés where espresso by day turns into cocktails by dusk. Strangers become friends over shared tables, shared bottles, shared playlists. In the south, Siargao moves fast — acoustic gigs blending into party raves, coffee giving way to alcohol, sunrise often arriving before sleep does.

A few hours north, the island exhales.

The roads narrow. The crowds thin. The sound of bass is replaced by wind brushing against coconut trees. In towns like Burgos and Santa Monica, time slows to the rhythm of tides. Mornings begin with quiet walks along empty beaches. Afternoons stretch long and unhurried. Conversations are softer here. So is everything else.

The art of slow
BREATHE A sanctuary where travelers unwind, reconnect, and let the island’s calm wash over them.
CULTURE From handcrafted brews to intimate cafés, the island’s coffee culture fuels conversations, creativity and the slow life.
BREW A quiet café corner in Siargao offers more than caffeine. It is where travelers pause, stories unfold, and slow island mornings stretch over a cup of good coffee.
It is remarkable how one island can feel like two entirely different worlds.

Ask a traveler why she prefers the north, and she shrugs gently. “It’s too intense,” she says of the south. She speaks of needing space, of craving stillness.

Ask another why he stays in the south, and his answer comes quickly. “To party, to meet people, to drink.” For him, Siargao is movement — music, surf breaks, spontaneous plans.

Neither coast is better. They simply serve different versions of the same person.

FEAST Fresh flavors, vibrant plates, and island ingredients come together in Siargao’s laid-back food scene.
SURF A lone surfer cuts across Siargao’s rolling waves, chasing that fleeting balance between adrenaline and calm.
A surf spot. A turntable. A good cup of coffee.

Because people move in phases. There is a season for noise, for chasing waves and stories and strangers’ names. There is also a season for quiet, for watching sunsets without documenting them, for choosing rest over revelry.

Siargao holds space for both.

