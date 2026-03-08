A tale of two coasts

SIARGAO ISLAND — On the southern coast, the night hums before the sun has fully set.

Speakers crackle to life in General Luna. Bars spill out onto sandy streets. Surfboards lean against neon-lit cafés where espresso by day turns into cocktails by dusk. Strangers become friends over shared tables, shared bottles, shared playlists. In the south, Siargao moves fast — acoustic gigs blending into party raves, coffee giving way to alcohol, sunrise often arriving before sleep does.

A few hours north, the island exhales.

The roads narrow. The crowds thin. The sound of bass is replaced by wind brushing against coconut trees. In towns like Burgos and Santa Monica, time slows to the rhythm of tides. Mornings begin with quiet walks along empty beaches. Afternoons stretch long and unhurried. Conversations are softer here. So is everything else.