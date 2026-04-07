SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
TECHTALKS

Sony tests open-ear audio

STAY heard, stay safe.
STAY heard, stay safe.Photograph by Alvin Kasiban for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

As cities worldwide dimmed their lights for Earth Hour on 28 March, Sony Philippines used the darkness to spotlight a different kind of innovation: open-ear audio designed for real-world movement.

In Uptown Bonifacio, Bonifacio Global City, the collaboration between Uptown Run Club and Sony Philippines turned a symbolic lights-off moment into a live product test environment, with runners putting the Sony LinkBuds Clip through its paces.

STAY heard, stay safe.
Your pace or mine when the lights go off

Instead of isolating users from their surroundings, the LinkBuds Clip emphasized situational awareness — a growing priority in wearable tech. The open design allowed ambient sound to flow in, enabling runners to stay aware of traffic, fellow participants, and on-ground instructions while maintaining continuous audio playback.

The setup effectively demonstrated how audio devices are evolving beyond passive listening tools into adaptive, activity-based wearables. Participants were able to hold conversations mid-run, react to cues, and remain engaged with their environment without removing the earbuds.

Sony reinforced this positioning through an interactive booth, where users stress-tested the device in motion — sprinting, jumping, and changing direction. The durability and fit under dynamic conditions highlighted the shift toward performance-oriented consumer audio products.

The presence of coach Tess Nocyao added a performance layer to the experience, bridging fitness and technology. Her guided sessions underscored how wearable audio is increasingly integrated into training routines, not just entertainment.

STAY heard, stay safe.
Earth Hour
earth hour
Sony Linkbuds Clip
Sony Philippines

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph