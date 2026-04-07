Sony tests open-ear audio

Instead of isolating users from their surroundings, the LinkBuds Clip emphasized situational awareness — a growing priority in wearable tech. The open design allowed ambient sound to flow in, enabling runners to stay aware of traffic, fellow participants, and on-ground instructions while maintaining continuous audio playback.

The setup effectively demonstrated how audio devices are evolving beyond passive listening tools into adaptive, activity-based wearables. Participants were able to hold conversations mid-run, react to cues, and remain engaged with their environment without removing the earbuds.

Sony reinforced this positioning through an interactive booth, where users stress-tested the device in motion — sprinting, jumping, and changing direction. The durability and fit under dynamic conditions highlighted the shift toward performance-oriented consumer audio products.

The presence of coach Tess Nocyao added a performance layer to the experience, bridging fitness and technology. Her guided sessions underscored how wearable audio is increasingly integrated into training routines, not just entertainment.