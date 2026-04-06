Your pace or mine when the lights go off

As the lights dimmed across the city for Earth Hour on 28 March, a different kind of glow emerged in Uptown Bonifacio, BGC — electric and kinetic, driven by movement and energy. What began as a symbolic switch-off became something far more physical, as a community ran in sync.
Runners arrived in streaks of neon, bodies cutting through the dark as the city was briefly stripped of its usual glare. There was music, there was motion, and in between, a reminder of why everyone showed up for the collaboration between Uptown Run Club and Sony Philippines.
At the center of it all was the Sony LinkBuds Clip — not so much introduced as experienced. You didn’t just see them; you ran with them. The design immediately made sense: open, breathable, almost forgettable in the ear. Music threaded through the night without sacrificing awareness. Conversations continued mid-stride. Laughter cut through playlists alongside heavy breaths. It was a coexistence of sound and the urban surroundings, both intact.
At the sidelines, Sony’s interactive booth became an extension of the run. Participants tested the earbuds in motion — jumping, sprinting, turning — proving they could hold up under the pressure of even the most eager runners.
Then there was Coach Tess Nocyao, whose presence anchored the event with energy and grit. The 2023 Southeast Asian Games obstacle course racing gold medalist guided runners from warm-up to technique, bringing a focus that turned a casual jog into a memorable experience, both mentally and physically.
By the end of the night, the city lights slowly returned. But for a brief window, the darkness had done its job. It stripped things down — to movement, to breath, to intention. And in that space, between silence and sound, the run became something more than exercise.