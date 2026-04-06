Your pace or mine when the lights go off

At the sidelines, Sony’s interactive booth became an extension of the run. Participants tested the earbuds in motion — jumping, sprinting, turning — proving they could hold up under the pressure of even the most eager runners.

Then there was Coach Tess Nocyao, whose presence anchored the event with energy and grit. The 2023 Southeast Asian Games obstacle course racing gold medalist guided runners from warm-up to technique, bringing a focus that turned a casual jog into a memorable experience, both mentally and physically.

By the end of the night, the city lights slowly returned. But for a brief window, the darkness had done its job. It stripped things down — to movement, to breath, to intention. And in that space, between silence and sound, the run became something more than exercise.