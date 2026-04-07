Shopping in a reimagined Parisian home

The welcome area features a 1960s walnut round table, inspired by an authentic workshop table, where the season’s key pieces are presented on bookshelf-style displays. Each vignette is thoughtfully composed with prints, books, and decorative objects that echo the theme and palette of the current collection, evolving with every season.

At the heart of the boutique is its cozy lounge — complete with vintage-style furniture. Guests are invited to relax with a complimentary coffee while exploring a curated “cabinet of curiosities,” composed of unique flea-market finds and specially commissioned art pieces.

One of the most exciting features of Longchamp Solaire is the Pliage Library, the first of its kind in the Philippines. This upgraded evolution of the signature Pliage Wall showcases the iconic Nylon and Leather Le Pliage® collections, neatly displayed in color-coded niches behind playful vertical stripes of pop color. Both practical and visually striking, the Pliage Library highlights the timeless appeal and innovative spirit of Longchamp’s most beloved line.

A tribute to craft and creative heritage

As with every Longchamp boutique worldwide, the Solaire store includes unique pieces from the Longchamp archives — an homage to the Maison’s origins as a maker of leather-covered pipes and smokers’ accessories. These historical objects are displayed alongside contemporary collections, offering a witty and modern reflection of Longchamp’s evolution.