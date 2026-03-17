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Soul of the maker: Olive Tree honors craftswomen

It is a tactile invitation to create, with Life After Breakfast watercolors sparking the urge to work with one’s hands.
Soul of the maker: Olive Tree honors craftswomen
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THE Olive Tree pop up
THE Olive Tree pop up

There is a certain poetry in homecomings — a rhythmic return that mirrors the gentle swell of a summer tide. For The Olive Tree, the journey from the bustling stalls of the Rockwell Tent to its first pop-up sanctuary at Powerplant Mall isn’t just a retail milestone; it is an 11-year evolution of the Filipino soul, blooming just in time for Women’s Month.

MAINA Hechanova - Alonso, interior stylist of the space with Kyla Olives Laurel, The Olive Tree Founder.
MAINA Hechanova - Alonso, interior stylist of the space with Kyla Olives Laurel, The Olive Tree Founder.

The 42-square-meter space, envisioned alongside Maina Hechanova-Alonso by founder Kyla Olives Laurel, is a celebration in the art of living. It is a curated ecosystem that feels less like a boutique and more like the private atelier of a woman who knows that true luxury lies in the handmade and the heartfelt.

Soul of the maker: Olive Tree honors craftswomen
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LIFE After Breakfast
LIFE After Breakfast
LAMPS by MOLD
LAMPS by MOLD

The pop-up store is a tapestry of high-design collaborations. One is greeted by the sculptural silhouettes of MOLD’s 3D lamps casting a soft, amber glow over Casama Home’s dynamic furniture, while a hand-carved Ottoman Collection piece anchors the room with a sense of grounded history. It is a tactile invitation to create, with Life After Breakfast watercolors sparking the urge to work with one’s hands.

FURNITURE by Casama Home
FURNITURE by Casama Home

This season, the brand celebrates the feminine lineage of craft. Casa Mercedes brings 75 years of heritage with world-class abanicos — the ultimate summer accessory for the modern Filipina — while Ola Haus offers effortless, hand-made rope bolsos for the woman whose elegance is entirely fuss-free. Ash & Muff rounds up the collection with delicate, soft rosaries, a quiet nod to the spiritual grace that guides the brand.

THE display featuring Casa Mercedes, Ottoman Collection, The Olive Tree, Life After Breakfast
THE display featuring Casa Mercedes, Ottoman Collection, The Olive Tree, Life After Breakfast
ALL by Ola Haus.
ALL by Ola Haus.
CLOTHES by Ola Haus
CLOTHES by Ola Haus

As any seasoned hostess knows, no gathering is complete without the right spirits. Guests are invited to toast to this new chapter with a bottle from Proudly Promdi, celebrating local flavors under the golden Manila sun.

Step into the world of The Olive Tree at the R3 level Powerplant Mall this March. It is more than a shop; it is a home with heart and soul.

ECLECTIC showcase
ECLECTIC showcase
ARTWORK by Ken Alonso of Proudly Promdi
ARTWORK by Ken Alonso of Proudly Promdi
Women’s Month celebration
The Olive Tree pop-up
Filipino handmade luxury

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