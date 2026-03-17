Soul of the maker: Olive Tree honors craftswomen

There is a certain poetry in homecomings — a rhythmic return that mirrors the gentle swell of a summer tide. For The Olive Tree, the journey from the bustling stalls of the Rockwell Tent to its first pop-up sanctuary at Powerplant Mall isn’t just a retail milestone; it is an 11-year evolution of the Filipino soul, blooming just in time for Women’s Month.
The 42-square-meter space, envisioned alongside Maina Hechanova-Alonso by founder Kyla Olives Laurel, is a celebration in the art of living. It is a curated ecosystem that feels less like a boutique and more like the private atelier of a woman who knows that true luxury lies in the handmade and the heartfelt.
The pop-up store is a tapestry of high-design collaborations. One is greeted by the sculptural silhouettes of MOLD’s 3D lamps casting a soft, amber glow over Casama Home’s dynamic furniture, while a hand-carved Ottoman Collection piece anchors the room with a sense of grounded history. It is a tactile invitation to create, with Life After Breakfast watercolors sparking the urge to work with one’s hands.
This season, the brand celebrates the feminine lineage of craft. Casa Mercedes brings 75 years of heritage with world-class abanicos — the ultimate summer accessory for the modern Filipina — while Ola Haus offers effortless, hand-made rope bolsos for the woman whose elegance is entirely fuss-free. Ash & Muff rounds up the collection with delicate, soft rosaries, a quiet nod to the spiritual grace that guides the brand.
As any seasoned hostess knows, no gathering is complete without the right spirits. Guests are invited to toast to this new chapter with a bottle from Proudly Promdi, celebrating local flavors under the golden Manila sun.
Step into the world of The Olive Tree at the R3 level Powerplant Mall this March. It is more than a shop; it is a home with heart and soul.