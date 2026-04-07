SC urged to act on pending high-profile cases 

The group urged the SC to consolidate and resolve the cases swiftly, warning that delays could cause “political instability and erosion of public trust.” It also called on the court to “uphold constitutional order over political interests.”

The UPI did not specify which cases it meant.

The letter was signed by lawyer Melchor Magdamo on behalf of the group, which claimed that actions and statements from unnamed officials could weaken constitutional processes and the SC’s authority.

On Tuesday, the SC started to hear oral arguments on consolidated petitions challenging the legality of unprogrammed funds in the national budget, questioning provisions in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 General Appropriations Acts.