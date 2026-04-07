SC urged to act on pending high-profile cases 

A group of retired military officials has called on the Supreme Court (SC) to promptly resolve pending “high-profile cases” involving constitutional accountability and presidential succession.
In an open letter reposted by retired Air Force General Romeo Poquiz, founder of the United People’s Initiative (UPI), the group said the court should act quickly on issues affecting governance, including concerns over the capacity and health of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
“The Constitution guarantees full public disclosure and the people’s right to information on matters of public concern,” the group wrote the letter.
“This includes issues affecting the President’s capacity to govern and health,” it added.
The group urged the SC to consolidate and resolve the cases swiftly, warning that delays could cause “political instability and erosion of public trust.” It also called on the court to “uphold constitutional order over political interests.”
The UPI did not specify which cases it meant.
The letter was signed by lawyer Melchor Magdamo on behalf of the group, which claimed that actions and statements from unnamed officials could weaken constitutional processes and the SC’s authority.
On Tuesday, the SC started to hear oral arguments on consolidated petitions challenging the legality of unprogrammed funds in the national budget, questioning provisions in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 General Appropriations Acts.