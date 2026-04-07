Return home and face music, court tells Yansons

The court found that the siblings’ continued absence amounted to a refusal to submit to its jurisdiction.

“For the willful evasion by the accused of the Court’s jurisdiction, the accused should be sanctioned rather than rewarded,” Lopez said.

“Their intent to evade prosecution is considered as a waiver of their right to adduce evidence and participate in the criminal case against them. They shall lose their standing in court and shall not be entitled to seek relief, until and unless they submit and commit to the jurisdiction of this Court,” he added.