Bacolod Court declares 4 Yanson siblings ‘fugitives from justice,’ bar from court relief

The Judge went on.“Their intent to evade prosecution is considered as a waiver of their right to adduce evidence and participate in the criminal case against them, they shall lose their standing in court and shall not be entitled to seek relief, until and unless they submit and commit to the jurisdiction of this Court.”

Court records show three of the siblings left the Philippines on 7 March 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdowns, while Ma. Lourdes Celina has not returned since 2005.

They have relied on legal counsel to act on their behalf while remaining outside the country.

The ruling applies the “fugitive disentitlement doctrine,” which prevents individuals from using the judicial system while ignoring its authority.

The qualified theft charges allege that the siblings, as self-appointed officers of VTI, unlawfully took company assets during the 2019 management dispute.

Under Philippine law, qualified theft is non-bailable when it involves high-value property or “grave abuse of confidence.”

A follow-up hearing is set for 6 May 2026, to monitor the status of the outstanding warrants.

Until they surrender, the siblings will no longer receive court notices or be allowed to file motions.

Despite the legal issues, VTI continues operations under Leo Rey Yanson and their mother, Olivia Yanson.

The Yanson Group currently runs thousands of buses nationwide, providing jobs for tens of thousands of Filipinos.