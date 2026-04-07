PRO-6 seizes P49.2-M illegal drugs in March ops

ILOILO CITY— Intensified anti-drug operations across Western Visayas led to the seizure of P49.2 million worth of illegal drugs in March 2026, underscoring the continued crackdown of authorities against the narcotics trade.
Data from the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) showed that the haul was the result of 151 anti-drug operations, which also led to the arrest of 183 drug suspects in the region.
Among the confiscated items were 7.2 kilograms of shabu and 42 grams of marijuana, marking a significant volume of illegal substances prevented from reaching communities.
The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) recorded the biggest share of confiscations, accounting for 3.1 kilograms of shabu and a smaller amount of marijuana.
PRO-6 Director, Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, said the sustained operations play a crucial role in preventing potential crimes and protecting the public from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.
He emphasized that without these seizures, more individuals could have fallen victim to drug abuse, which often fuels criminal activities.
Authorities assured that law enforcement efforts will continue, reaffirming their commitment to rid Western Visayas of illegal drugs and maintain peace and order in the region.