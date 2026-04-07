PRO-6 seizes P49.2-M illegal drugs in March ops

ILOILO CITY— Intensified anti-drug operations across Western Visayas led to the seizure of P49.2 million worth of illegal drugs in March 2026, underscoring the continued crackdown of authorities against the narcotics trade.

Data from the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) showed that the haul was the result of 151 anti-drug operations, which also led to the arrest of 183 drug suspects in the region.