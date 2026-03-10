6 arrested, P78K shabu seized in Bulacan drug ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Six individuals were arrested and nearly ₱78,200 worth of suspected shabu was seized in back-to-back anti-drug operations across Bulacan early Tuesday, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said.

Authorities conducted buy-bust operations shortly after midnight, resulting in the arrest of five suspects in Barangay Saluysoy, Meycauayan City, and one suspect in Barangay Camachile, Doña Remedios Trinidad.

Police said operatives recovered nine grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, worth around ₱61,200 in the Meycauayan operation.

Meanwhile, the separate operation in Doña Remedios Trinidad yielded about 2.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at approximately ₱17,000.

The suspect in the Doña Remedios Trinidad case, a 59-year-old construction worker from Santa Maria, Bulacan, was allegedly found in possession of the illegal substance along with marked buy-bust money and a brown wallet.

“Total recoveries reached 11.5 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride,” according to the PRO3 report.

Bulacan provincial director PCol. Angel L. Garcillano said all suspects are currently in police custody as authorities prepare charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"We’re hitting hard and hitting early because these illegal activities don’t wait for sunrise," Garcillano said.