AFAB eyes ASEAN ties to boost investment, business climate in Bataan Freeport

Represented by Registration Division Manager Atty. Jayve A. Ritardo, AFAB engaged with ASEAN ministers, senior government officials, and private sector leaders in discussions on improving the region’s business and investment environment.

The forum featured policy directions and practical approaches to enhance ASEAN’s competitiveness as a foreign investment hub.

AFAB’s participation demonstrates its commitment to aligning with regional investment priorities and positioning the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) as a competitive investment destination.

With the theme “From Policy to Performance: Making ASEAN Work for Business,” ABEF 2026 was hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The forum served as a high-level side event to the ASEAN Economic Ministers' (AEM) Retreat.

The aim of the meeting was to translate regional policy commitments into tangible outcomes that enhance the investment climate, simplify business processes, and strengthen public-private partnerships.

ASEAN ministers, senior government officials, and private sector leaders, including representatives from the World Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), participated in the event.