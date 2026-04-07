PNP-HPG deploys 175 personnel to Cebu for ASEAN Summit security

Batangan said the 108 motorcycles and 38 service vehicles will be used to support traffic control, mobility, and escort operations during the summit.

He said the mission reflects the country’s commitment to global cooperation, peace, and regional solidarity, as HPG personnel will help ensure the safe and secure movement of ASEAN delegates and dignitaries.

Batangan reminded deployed personnel to observe precision, discipline, and strict compliance with security protocols, saying there is no room for error as the Philippines hosts a major international event.

At the same time, he urged them to uphold professionalism and show Filipino hospitality in dealing with delegates and guests.

“Our objectives are clear: zero incidents, seamless mobility, and national pride. Your presence on the road must reflect order, safety, and excellence as you carry both the badge of the HPG and the flag of the Philippines,” Batangan said.

The deployed HPG team will assist in traffic management, route security, and overall mobility coordination in Cebu as part of the government’s broader security preparations for ASEAN 2026.

Batangan said the PNP-HPG remains ready to fulfill its mandate in support of national and international security efforts, adding that the group remains steadfast in its mission as the “Guardians of the Highway.”