PNP-HPG ramps up security, traffic plans for ASEAN 2026 summit in Cebu

The Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Tuesday said it has intensified security preparations for the upcoming ASEAN 2026 events through the inspection and deployment of personnel and mobility assets.
PNP-HPG Acting Director, P/Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan, personally led the inspection of operational readiness, ensuring that both personnel and equipment are fully prepared for deployment in Cebu, which will host the 48th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit and Related Summits scheduled on May 8 to 9, 2026.
A total of 170 HPG personnel, composed of 108 riders, 38 drivers, and 24 crew members, are set for deployment to support security and traffic management operations. These personnel will be turned over to the Presidential Security Command prior to deployment and will remain in Cebu until May 10, 2026.
In support of operational requirements, the HPG will also deploy 108 motorcycles and 38 service vehicles to ensure efficient mobility, traffic control, and escort operations throughout the duration of the international event.
The inspection covered personnel readiness, equipment functionality, and operational coordination to ensure the seamless execution of security plans in support of national and international stakeholders attending the summit.
Batangan emphasized the importance of preparedness and professionalism in securing high-level international events.
“The Highway Patrol Group remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of ASEAN delegates and the public. Through thorough preparation, discipline, and coordination, we will deliver efficient traffic management and security support for this significant international event,” Batangan said.
The PNP-HPG assured the public of its continued efforts to maintain road safety, traffic order, and security operations in support of national activities and international engagements.
The Highway Patrol Group remains steadfast in its mission as the nation’s “Guardians of the Highway,” committed to public safety, the enforcement of the rule of law, and the prevention of motor vehicle-related crimes through disciplined, lawful, and intelligence-driven police operations.