PNP-HPG ramps up security, traffic plans for ASEAN 2026 summit in Cebu

The Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Tuesday said it has intensified security preparations for the upcoming ASEAN 2026 events through the inspection and deployment of personnel and mobility assets.

PNP-HPG Acting Director, P/Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan, personally led the inspection of operational readiness, ensuring that both personnel and equipment are fully prepared for deployment in Cebu, which will host the 48th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit and Related Summits scheduled on May 8 to 9, 2026.

A total of 170 HPG personnel, composed of 108 riders, 38 drivers, and 24 crew members, are set for deployment to support security and traffic management operations. These personnel will be turned over to the Presidential Security Command prior to deployment and will remain in Cebu until May 10, 2026.