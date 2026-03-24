Security forces mobilized for ASEAN Summit

The Philippine National Police (PNP), supported by the military and coast guard, deployed more than 1,700 personnel Tuesday to secure a high-level regional financial summit in Boracay.
The security contingent, which includes 1,720 officers and 528 emergency preparedness specialists, is tasked with protecting delegates attending the 44th ASEAN Capital Markets Forum Chairs Meeting from 24 to 27 March.
PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that the operation focuses on readiness beyond mere visibility. During a pre-deployment briefing Monday at the Argao Covered Court in Aklan, Nartatez told units that the primary goal is to maintain order for international visitors.
“We want everyone to enjoy Boracay safely, knowing our forces are prepared for any situation,” Nartatez said.
The deployment involves coordination between the PNP, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Coast Guard.
To support the health of those on duty, the Regional Medical and Dental Unit 6 distributed essential medical supplies to the various units.