Security forces mobilized for ASEAN Summit

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that the operation focuses on readiness beyond mere visibility. During a pre-deployment briefing Monday at the Argao Covered Court in Aklan, Nartatez told units that the primary goal is to maintain order for international visitors.

“We want everyone to enjoy Boracay safely, knowing our forces are prepared for any situation,” Nartatez said.

The deployment involves coordination between the PNP, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

To support the health of those on duty, the Regional Medical and Dental Unit 6 distributed essential medical supplies to the various units.