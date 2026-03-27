Pampanga greenlights P11B infra pipeline

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Provincial Development Council has approved more than P11.3 billion worth of infrastructure projects proposed by the Department of Public Works and Highways Region III for fiscal year 2027.
The projects, endorsed during the council’s first semester meeting on 26 March 2026, will be forwarded to the Central Luzon Regional Development Council for final approval. Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda, who chairs the council, led the meeting along with Vice Gov. Dennis Pineda, with local officials and agency representatives in attendance.
The proposed programs, projects and activities include upgrades to major roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure across the province. “Ang mga proyektong ito ay susi sa mas mabilis na paglalakbay, mas magandang koneksyon para sa mga negosyo, at mas ligtas na daanan para sa ating mga kababayan,” Pineda said.
The council also approved four additional resolutions, including the endorsement of flood control projects for low-lying areas, the Converge Tech City project, and a supplemental annual investment program for 2026. Vice Gov. Pineda said coordination between the DPWH and local government units will be strengthened. “Bago aprubahan at pondohan ang mga proyekto, tinitiyak nating umaayon ito sa mga tunay na pangangailangan ng bawat komunidad,” he said.