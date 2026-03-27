Pampanga greenlights P11B infra pipeline

The projects, endorsed during the council’s first semester meeting on 26 March 2026, will be forwarded to the Central Luzon Regional Development Council for final approval. Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda, who chairs the council, led the meeting along with Vice Gov. Dennis Pineda, with local officials and agency representatives in attendance.

The proposed programs, projects and activities include upgrades to major roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure across the province. “Ang mga proyektong ito ay susi sa mas mabilis na paglalakbay, mas magandang koneksyon para sa mga negosyo, at mas ligtas na daanan para sa ating mga kababayan,” Pineda said.