Palawan board member calls on DENR, agencies to uphold law over Brooke’s Point mining

During the regular session on Tuesday, the board member said in his privilege speech that there were reports of ongoing mining activities despite the lack of complete and valid permits, particularly from the Brooke’s Point LGU, adding that if true, this would clearly violate existing laws and procedures.

“It is even more alarming that there is clear opposition from our indigenous peoples. This indicates the absence of Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC), a fundamental requirement for establishing a project’s social acceptability,” Ibba added in Filipino.

He also added that there are reports claiming an endorsement was issued as far back as 2010, which Calmia Mining Corporation has allegedly been relying on for more than 15 years.

Ibba noted that even if there are endorsements from the barangay and the municipality, these are not sufficient grounds to continue operations, adding that if there are no updated permits and the communities oppose the project, it should no longer proceed.

“We should also remember that the province’s 50-year Mining Moratorium Ordinance clearly bans new mining activities to safeguard our environment”, the board member emphasized in Filipino.

Ibba noted that the call to investigate the mining activity is not just a legal issue but also has a direct impact on the barangays, including potential soil degradation, water pollution, and risks to the health and livelihoods of Palawan residents.