Purok Keon residents protest blocked road

DUPAX DEL NORTE, Nueva Vizcaya — Residents of Purok Keon in Barangay Bitnong have formally sought government intervention over an alleged obstruction of a legally established road easement, citing concerns of restricted access and potential violations of property and civil rights.

Around 100 residents submitted a petition to Mayor Juan Paolo E. Cayton, claiming that barricades were installed along the easement by individuals “not actually from the area,” limiting ingress and egress for local families. The petition included documents purportedly establishing the easement, photographic evidence of the barricades, and a list of signatories.

Residents said the obstruction has caused real-life impacts, including forcing individuals requiring urgent medical attention to traverse the damaged portion on foot or via motorcycle. Farmers and vegetable producers reportedly had to transfer goods at the excavated section, increasing costs and logistical burdens.

Ongoing excavation activities, left unrepaired, were also cited as a safety concern. Petitioners stressed that access to the road easement is a legal right necessary for connectivity to education, health services, livelihood, and other essential facilities.

“The people, most especially the young ones, are already wondering whether these acts are legal and normal, and why they need to be deprived of the normal life that they rightfully must enjoy,” the petition read.

The residents urged local authorities and, if necessary, relevant national agencies to review the legal status of the easement, ensure due process was observed in the installation of the barricades, and determine any civil or criminal liabilities of those responsible.

“We humbly request you to kindly look into the matter and take immediate action,” the petitioners said, appealing for a resolution grounded in law and protection of established property and access rights. Residents remain hopeful that intervention will restore normal access and prevent further disruption to their community.