Abra town faces off against large mining operations

According to the residents, they were not informed of the permit's existence and stated that no consultative processes took place involving the affected population. The community reportedly only became aware of the mining claim in August 2025 when company representatives attempted to access the site.

The residents asserted that their democratic and collective rights to their ancestral domain were violated, emphasizing their right to be fully informed and to participate in any decision-making processes regarding projects implemented within their municipality. They maintained that the renewal of the exploration permit should not be automatic.

The IPs argue that any extension must undergo a consultation process where the community holds the power to decide. The submitted documents also urge the NCIP and the mining company to respect Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 24-2025. The municipal resolution prohibits the entry of large-scale and destructive mining operations throughout Lacub.

A similar municipal-wide resolution signed by Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples supports this stance.

The resolutions were signed by a majority of the residents from the three affected communities.

Although the company has not yet begun its exploration activities, the residents stated that the early submission of these documents is intended to formally register their opposition to any future attempts by the company to renew its permit.

The municipality of Lacub has long been a target for mining and energy corporations due to its natural resources, leading to a history of community-organized resistance to protect their environment and ancestral lands.