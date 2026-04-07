Oil subsidies for farmers, fisherfolk up for release after month-long delay

The release of the aid will come almost one month after President Marcos Jr. ordered the allocation of P10 billion to assist farmers and fisherfolk severely affected by the persistent oil price hikes.

DA Director Lorna Calda attributed the setback to procedural delay or the process of finalizing the beneficiaries.

“The lists are still being arranged, sir. Because we give fuel to those who have machinery, and also to those who have boats,” Calda told Senate committee on social justice, welfare and rural development chair Erwin Tulfo.

Calda also said the fuel subsidy is only “one-time,” though she added that it is separate from the P10 billion the President has ordered set aside for farmers.

The presidential assistance has an expanded coverage, benefiting around 4.17 million farmers and fisherfolk, although the subsidy is relatively lower, with each receiving merely P2,325, according to Calda.

"The distribution is starting this April. Then, aside from this, Secretary Laurel is requesting the release of the RCEP (Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program) Fund, at least amounting to P7 billion for the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFFA),” she added.

Calda mentioned that efforts are already underway to release the RFFA. Once released, each rice farmer will receive P3,200.

The worsening oil crisis due to sustained hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran has pushed prices of petroleum products and basic goods up, affecting not only farmers and fisherfolk but also transport workers and consumers in general.

PUV drivers have already received the first batch of fuel subsidy from the government in March.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the budget for the subsequent aid to cushion the impact of the crisis will be sourced from different social programs, including half from the AICS.

DSWD Undersecretary Aliah Dimaporo said the next sector to receive government assistance is still subject to further discussion. This includes minimum wage earners, who are also grappling with the soaring prices of commodities.