NVAT explains tomato dumping after viral Nueva Vizcaya video

The slowdown led to a buildup of unsold inventory over several days.

NVAT said the tomatoes in the video were collected from various stalls after failing to sell. Many were undersized — less preferred by buyers — and had already deteriorated, making them unfit for sale or consumption.

The terminal said the disposal was necessary to maintain sanitation and prevent potential health risks within the facility.

It also addressed suggestions to process the excess produce, noting that its processing capacity is limited and governed by strict food safety standards. Overripe or decaying tomatoes, it said, cannot be safely converted into other products.

NVAT urged the public to understand the broader challenges faced by the agricultural sector and called for continued support for local farmers.