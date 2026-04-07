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NVAT explains tomato dumping after viral Nueva Vizcaya video

NVAT explains tomato dumping after viral Nueva Vizcaya video
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NUEVA VIZCAYA — The Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Inc. (NVAT) has clarified the disposal of tomatoes seen in a viral video, citing market slowdown and declining product quality.

NVAT explains tomato dumping after viral Nueva Vizcaya video
DA deploys trucks for excess vegetables

The video, posted on 1 April, showed large quantities of tomatoes being discarded, drawing public concern online.

In a statement, NVAT said the situation stemmed from reduced buyer activity across Northern Luzon, partly due to rising fuel costs that affected transport to trading hubs.

NVAT explains tomato dumping after viral Nueva Vizcaya video
DA mobilizes trucks to rescue surplus harvest

The slowdown led to a buildup of unsold inventory over several days.

NVAT said the tomatoes in the video were collected from various stalls after failing to sell. Many were undersized — less preferred by buyers — and had already deteriorated, making them unfit for sale or consumption.

The terminal said the disposal was necessary to maintain sanitation and prevent potential health risks within the facility.

It also addressed suggestions to process the excess produce, noting that its processing capacity is limited and governed by strict food safety standards. Overripe or decaying tomatoes, it said, cannot be safely converted into other products.

NVAT urged the public to understand the broader challenges faced by the agricultural sector and called for continued support for local farmers.

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