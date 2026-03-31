DA mobilizes trucks to rescue surplus harvest

To widen market access, the DA is coordinating with its KADIWA initiative under the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service to link producers to urban buyers. Distribution routes are also being expanded from La Trinidad and nearby hubs to more trading sites.

Tiu Laurel acknowledged that the supply imbalance cannot be resolved immediately but said the logistics push is intended to ease pressure in the short term.

Looking ahead, the agency is banking on infrastructure to prevent similar disruptions. A Mega Cold Storage facility with a capacity of up to 5,000 tons is scheduled to be operational next year, while modular storage units are being deployed to temporarily hold surplus crops and reduce spoilage.

The DA also pointed to its presence in Baguio City and La Trinidad, where the Baguio Agricultural Produce Trading Center serves as a key trading hub. However, the agriculture chief admitted that some farmers have yet to feel direct support on the ground.

“I will go to Baguio by Wednesday to check firsthand what is happening and determine how we can provide immediate assistance,” he said.