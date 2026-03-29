Nartatez orders purge of erring cops

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Sunday ordered a sweeping internal purge of erring personnel following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to restore integrity in the police force.

Nartatez said the President’s call will be treated as an operational order, vowing strict action against corrupt officers. “The President’s message is a clear marching order. It is a call for a total internal cleansing. We take this as a mandate to strengthen integrity at all levels—mula recruit hanggang senior officers. We will be unforgiving against the scalawags who tarnish the badge,” he said.