PNP chief relieves commanders after fatal police gunfight

Reports said that the incident began Friday around 10:30 p.m. at a wake in Palawan after two off-duty officers sought assistance following a physical altercation with a group of men.

Nartatez revealed that the responding officers were not in uniform and were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting.

“I already directed the regional director to lock up the four policemen for responding without the knowledge of their chief of police,” Nartatez said.

“We do not cover up; we do not whitewash. We will make sure that those responsible will be held accountable,” he added.

The PNP chief also ordered the relief of two high-ranking officials, including the provincial director of Palawan, citing a failure of leadership.

He cited that the tragedy could have been avoided if commanders had properly guided their personnel.

“The questions that need to be answered are why they were not in uniform when we are in full alert status, and why were they under the influence of liquor,” Nartatez said.

He added that the officers’ actions did not follow established police procedures.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management have been ordered to expedite an impartial investigation.

The PNP is also coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation.

Nartatez reminded all personnel to remain vigilant and professional when responding to calls for assistance, even as he mourned the loss of the two officers killed in the exchange.

“The loss of our brave officers is a tragic reminder of the risks our men and women in uniform face every day,” he said. “We honor their service and courage, and we remain committed to protecting our communities.”