Marcos condoles with family of Filipina killed in Israel missile attack

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his sympathies to the family of a 29-year-old Filipina killed in a missile attack in Haifa, Israel, on Sunday evening amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“Nakikiramay tayo sa pamilya ng ating kababayang nasawi sa naganap na missile attack sa Haifa, Israel. Kasama nating nagluluksa ang kanyang pamilya sa gitna ng isang trahedyang hindi dapat maranasan ninuman,” Marcos said in a social media post on Tuesday.