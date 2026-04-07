Marcos condoles with family of Filipina killed in Israel missile attack

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his sympathies to the family of a 29-year-old Filipina killed in a missile attack in Haifa, Israel, on Sunday evening amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
“Nakikiramay tayo sa pamilya ng ating kababayang nasawi sa naganap na missile attack sa Haifa, Israel. Kasama nating nagluluksa ang kanyang pamilya sa gitna ng isang trahedyang hindi dapat maranasan ninuman,” Marcos said in a social media post on Tuesday.
The President has directed relevant government agencies to provide full assistance to the bereaved family, including the immediate repatriation of the victim’s remains. He assured that the Philippine Embassy in Israel stands ready to provide all necessary support and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.
“Nakaantabay ang ating Embahada upang maibigay ang lahat ng kinakailangang tulong. Patuloy nating binabantayan ang sitwasyon sa rehiyon. Ang kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino ang ating pangunahing prayoridad,” Marcos said.
Thousands of Filipinos have already been repatriated from conflict areas in the Middle East through intensified government efforts. Complementing these efforts, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) recently organized the Bayanihan Para Sa Balikbayang Manggagawa: A National Reintegration Network (NRN) Fair and Job Fair in Quezon City, providing support and reintegration assistance to affected Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families.
The DMW said these initiatives follow Marcos’ directive to ensure that every OFW repatriate can rebuild their lives productively, with no Filipino neglected or left behind.