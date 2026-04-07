Marcos orders aid after Filipina killed in Israel missile attack

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday extended his condolences and ordered immediate government assistance following the death of another Filipino in Haifa, Israel amid ongoing missile attacks linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The fatal attack, which occurred on 5 April, struck a residential building and killed 29-year-old Filipina Lucille Jane Gershovich, along with her husband Dmitry Gershovich, 42, and his parents, Vladimir Gershovich, 73, and Lena Ostrovsky, 68.