Marcos orders aid after Filipina killed in Israel missile attack

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday extended his condolences and ordered immediate government assistance following the death of another Filipino in Haifa, Israel amid ongoing missile attacks linked to tensions in the Middle East.
The fatal attack, which occurred on 5 April, struck a residential building and killed 29-year-old Filipina Lucille Jane Gershovich, along with her husband Dmitry Gershovich, 42, and his parents, Vladimir Gershovich, 73, and Lena Ostrovsky, 68.
In a social media post, Marcos directed concerned government agencies to extend full support to the victim’s family, including ensuring the swift repatriation of her remains.
The president said the nation stands with the bereaved family during what he described as an unimaginable tragedy.
“The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family in their grief. May they find strength and solace in the midst of this tragedy,” Marcos said.
Gershovich is the second reported Filipino fatality in the conflict. Earlier, caregiver Mary Ann Velazquez de Vera died in a separate attack in Israel. Her remains were repatriated weeks later due to airspace restrictions in the region.
The government said it continues to closely monitor developments in the Middle East, stressing that the safety of Filipinos abroad remains its top priority.