Manila raises ‘Libreng Sakay’ driver pay to P4K

“Drivers, I am adding P500 to your daily pay so that the price increase of fuel yesterday can be offset today and in the coming days,” Domagoso said.

The program, which rents private jeepneys to provide free transportation to the public, resumed this week following the Holy Week break. Since its launch on 31 March, the initiative has served 129,885 passengers and provided steady income to 1,038 participating drivers.

Under the program’s mechanics, the city government provides a fixed income to drivers and operators while also covering fuel allocations for their trips.