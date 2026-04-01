‘Yorme’ hikes jeepney subsidies at P3.5K

Domagoso said the additional funds are intended to protect the guaranteed income of drivers participating in the “Libreng Sakay” program.

“Starting today, I am pleased to announce that our P661,000 in savings from yesterday will be added to today’s budget,” Domagoso said in a public address. “Drivers, I am adding 500 pesos to your daily rate so that yesterday’s 12-peso increase in fuel prices can be offset today and in the coming days.”

The higher subsidy will apply for the remainder of the program, which runs through Tuesday and continues Monday through Wednesday of next week. The mayor stressed that the funds come from city taxpayers and are being redistributed to drivers rather than being returned to government coffers.

The program reported a strong start on Monday, serving 129,665 passengers across the city’s six districts with 1,038 participating jeepneys.

“Instead of putting that money back into the government’s passbook, I am placing it in your hands to address the rising cost of fuel,” Domagoso said.

The mayor expressed hope that the city might find additional resources to support the transport sector in the near future. “Cross fingers, God willing, if more blessings come to the City of Manila, I will provide them to you immediately,” he said.