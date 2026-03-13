LTFRB eyes digital rollout of P5K fuel subsidy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the government is studying the shift from physical to digital distribution of cash assistance to streamline the process.

“For distribution, we are discussing the digitization of the process. Perhaps GCash could be used. There are other LGUs like Makati that are already testing this system,” Marcos said.

Digital cash assistance systems were previously used during the COVID-19 pandemic, when several local governments distributed aid through online platforms under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to launch the ReliefAgad online platform to speed up relief distribution.

The first phase of the fuel subsidy rollout for the transport sector is scheduled to begin next week, with tricycle drivers in the National Capital Region set to receive their assistance through payout sites established by the DSWD.

Drivers of PUVs, transport network vehicle services (TNVS), taxis, and buses are expected to receive their subsidies afterward.