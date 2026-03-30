LTFRB says P651M in fuel aid distributed nationwide

“We encountered several minor challenges, especially in the distribution in Metro Manila. These challenges became learning experiences that helped prevent similar incidents, particularly in provincial distributions in the past days and in the coming days,” Mendoza said in a press release.

He added that the fast distribution of fuel subsidies remains aligned with the directive of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to expedite the release of aid amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation, through Secretary Giovanni Lopez, noted that ₱2.4 billion has been allocated for the fuel subsidy program, instructing the LTFRB to prepare even before the effects of the Middle East tensions were felt in the country.

Since March 17, a total of ₱651,185,000 has been distributed. Mendoza noted that the regions with the largest subsidy disbursements are Metro Manila with ₱181.278 million, CALABARZON with ₱98.215 million, and Central Luzon with ₱73.416 million.

According to the LTFRB, the subsidy program covers drivers and operators of modern and traditional jeepneys, UV Express units, passenger and point-to-point buses, TNVS partners, Filcabs, taxis, tricycles and delivery services.

“The task is not yet done. There is still much to be done, but we assure our fellow citizens that the entire government is working together not only to release the fuel subsidy in the soonest possible time but also to find other ways to assist the PUV sector,” Mendoza said in a mix of English and Filipino.