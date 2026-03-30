P651M in fuel subsidies distributed

“We encountered several minor challenges, especially in the distribution in Metro Manila, and these challenges became learned lessons that were utilized to prevent similar incidents, especially in the provincial distribution in the past days and in the coming days,” he said.

“The goal still remains, fast distribution of the fuel subsidy, and we assure our friends and the partners in the PUV sector that we are on the right track,” he added.

Mendoza explained that the total fund was split between regions, with Metro Manila receiving P181 million, P98 million to CALABARZON, and P73 million for Central Luzon.

In an earlier press conference, Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez said that the department had leftover funding allocated for the fuel subsidy from its 2025 budget, amounting to P2.5 billion.

Lopez further noted that, unlike previous subsidy distributions, the subsidy was set to go directly to drivers instead of going through their respective operators.

Aside from the cash assistance, the transportation agencies were also set to impose a fare hike for all transportation sectors, with classic and modern jeepneys set to receive P1 and P2 increases, respectively.

However, it was later suspended by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, citing that he was looking toward catering to the “greater good” in terms of solutions to the rising oil prices in the country.

Mendoza asserted that the LTFRB’s responsibility was far from over, as they were actively looking for other ways to cushion the impact of the ongoing global tensions.

“The task is not yet done. Marami pang dapat gawin, but we assure our kababayan that the entire government is working together not only to release the fuel subsidy in the soonest possible time but also in finding other ways to assist the PUV sector,” he explained.

On the other hand, the DOTr had also launched a “Libreng Sakay” initiative and a temporary 50 percent discount on both the LRT-2 and MRT-3 to assist daily commuters who have also been affected by the crisis.