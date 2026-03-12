Criss Cross seeks repeat vs Savouge

Game time is set at 5 p.m.

Savouge, eyeing a breakthrough campaign with a roster bolstered by former Cignal Super Spikers standouts, actually matched Criss Cross in stretches of their first encounter. The Spin Doctors held the King Crunchers to tight exchanges in the opening two sets, with Set 2 particularly hanging in the balance before Criss Cross displayed its championship poise to prevail in an extended duel.

The third set, however, turned into a showcase of power, class and finesse by the King Crunchers.

Adjustments will be crucial for Savouge, particularly in pressure-packed moments. Still searching for full cohesion, especially in late-set situations, the Spin Doctors must show resilience and sharper decision-making under pressure.

Former Cignal ace Louie Ramirez led Savouge with 16 points, meshing well with mainstay Shawie Caritativo. Middle blocker JP Bugaoan, another former Super Spiker, added nine markers to provide presence at the net.

But the rest of the squad struggled to deliver.

Mark Calado managed just five points in a stint marred by mishits, while Giles Torres, Hero Austria, Madzlan Gampong and Louis Gamban produced numbers well below expectations.

Criss Cross, on the other hand, came out firing from the start.

While Jude Garcia remained the team’s main scoring option, the rest stepped up when called upon — most notably rookie Alche Gupiteo, whose presence further strengthens the already formidable frontline of the King Crunchers.