DILG to LGUs: Cut power, fuel use by up to 20%

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has urged local government units (LGUs) nationwide to reduce electricity and fuel consumption by 10 to 20 percent as part of efforts to address rising global energy pressures.
The directive was issued through Memorandum Circular No. 2026-023, reinforcing calls for government offices to adopt energy-saving measures amid geopolitical tensions affecting global energy markets.
The DILG said LGUs play a key role in promoting energy efficiency and leading conservation efforts at the local level.
“LGUs can lead by example by adopting simple but effective measures that reduce electricity and fuel consumption. Even small adjustments in daily operations can make a significant difference in achieving our goal of cutting energy use by as much as 20 percent,” the DILG said.
Among the measures encouraged is the adoption of a four-day onsite work arrangement, either through a compressed workweek or by designating a work-from-home day to reduce power consumption in government offices.
LGUs are also urged to maximize virtual meetings, seminars, and workshops, except when physical presence is required.
The circular further calls for limiting official travel to essential activities and improving fleet efficiency to reduce fuel use.
Government offices are also advised to implement energy-efficient practices, including setting air-conditioning units to 24°C and ensuring lights and equipment are turned off when not in use.
The DILG stressed that these measures should not disrupt the delivery of essential services, particularly those related to health, public safety, and emergency response.