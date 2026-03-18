DILG to LGUs: Cut power, fuel use by up to 20%

The DILG said LGUs play a key role in promoting energy efficiency and leading conservation efforts at the local level.

“LGUs can lead by example by adopting simple but effective measures that reduce electricity and fuel consumption. Even small adjustments in daily operations can make a significant difference in achieving our goal of cutting energy use by as much as 20 percent,” the DILG said.

Among the measures encouraged is the adoption of a four-day onsite work arrangement, either through a compressed workweek or by designating a work-from-home day to reduce power consumption in government offices.