Iloilo governments tighten energy conservation measures

Although issued in 2023, the directive has been emphasized again this year and applies to all provincial offices, satellite offices, and government-run hospitals throughout Iloilo.

Among the measures are regulating the use of air-conditioning units, switching off unused electrical equipment, maximizing natural lighting, recycling office paper, and ensuring responsible use of government vehicles. Carpooling and stricter reviews of official travel and training expenses are also encouraged.

The initiative aims to safeguard public funds while ensuring uninterrupted delivery of government services despite rising operational costs.

The move also aligns with Office of the President Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., directing government agencies to adopt stricter energy conservation protocols amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo City Government has introduced a four-day onsite work arrangement for city hall employees as part of its own energy conservation strategy.

Mayor Raisa Treñas signed Executive Order No. 030, series of 2026, which implements the four-day workweek and flexible work arrangements to promote sustainable government operations.

Under the policy, city government employees will report onsite from Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Fridays will follow a flexible work setup that may include work-from-home arrangements, fieldwork, or community engagement.

However, offices providing essential services — including the City Treasurer’s Office, Local Economic Enterprise Office, Business Permits and Licensing Office, as well as health and social welfare units — will continue regular operations and are exempt from the flexible arrangement.

Both local governments said the measures are part of broader efforts to reduce energy consumption, improve efficiency in government operations, and maintain reliable public services during periods of global economic and energy uncertainty.