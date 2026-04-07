Ilocos Norte remains insurgency-free — PRO1

While Ilocos Norte has achieved a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security, Reyes stressed the need for continued vigilance.

“The challenge before us now is no longer to defeat insurgency, but to ensure that it will never return,” he said.

He added that the Philippine National Police remains committed to supporting local peace and development initiatives in coordination with partner agencies.

Officials said the province’s status underscores the collective effort and trust of communities, noting that sustaining peace is key to long-term stability and development.