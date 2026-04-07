Ilocos Norte remains insurgency-free — PRO1

Ilocos Norte continues to maintain a stable peace and order situation, with officials reaffirming its insurgency-free status during a recent Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting.
Police Brig. Gen. Dindo Reyes, director of Police Regional Office 1, said the gains must be sustained through continued coordination among government agencies, local government units, and communities.
The council reiterated that the province remains free from insurgency, citing effective governance, strong community cooperation, and sustained security operations.
Authorities said the milestone reflects years of efforts under the government’s whole-of-nation approach, combining security measures with development programs to address the root causes of insurgency.
While Ilocos Norte has achieved a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security, Reyes stressed the need for continued vigilance.
“The challenge before us now is no longer to defeat insurgency, but to ensure that it will never return,” he said.
He added that the Philippine National Police remains committed to supporting local peace and development initiatives in coordination with partner agencies.
Officials said the province’s status underscores the collective effort and trust of communities, noting that sustaining peace is key to long-term stability and development.