Pampanga reaffirms stable peace, shifts focus to inclusive development

“By working closely with local governments, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders, we aim to foster safer and more resilient communities where citizens can thrive,” Osias added.

The meeting brought together dozens of officials from national agencies, law enforcement units, and local stakeholders to take stock of ongoing programs and map out next steps. Central to the discussions was the launch of the Pampanga Peace Alliance Network, part of a convergence effort between the Philippine National Police (PNP), government agencies, the provincial government, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). The initiative aims to sustain peace, strengthen governance, and expand opportunities across the province.

Instead of focusing solely on anti-drug and anti-insurgency measures, officials discussed integrating security efforts with economic projects, education initiatives, and rural development plans. Areas once prioritized for security operations are now targeted for new farm-to-market roads and livelihood training centers.

Lt. Col. Ryan Joseph S. Cayton of the 70th Infantry Battalion said community feedback shaped the new approach.

“We’ve been sitting down with barangay leaders and residents—they tell us they want jobs, better schools, and reliable services just as much as they want safety,” Cayton said.

The declaration commits leaders to regular reviews of peace and development efforts, with quarterly consultations planned to ensure programs stay aligned with local needs.

Pampanga was first declared insurgency-free in January 2014, with the military confirming no New People’s Army presence since 2009. This was reaffirmed in October 2017 through a memorandum of agreement to sustain security.

In March 2024, the PPOC and PTF-ELCAC recommended SIPS status, which was formally declared on May 31 that year—making Pampanga the third province in Region 3 to receive the recognition, after Bataan and Zambales.