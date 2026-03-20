Gov’t ramps up reintegration, peace efforts in Central Luzon

"True peace is not merely the absence of conflict – it is the presence of opportunities, dignity, and hope," said Brig. Gen. Eugenio Julio C. Osias IV, commander of the 703IB.

Meanwhile, in Bulacan, provincial leaders convened in Malolos City on 18 March 2026 to assess peace and order conditions and align efforts to strengthen anti-drug campaigns and community development programs.

The meeting, led by Governor Daniel R. Fernando, brought together local councils to coordinate strategies aimed at sustaining peace and promoting progress across the province.

“Our partnership proves that lasting peace grows from unity – when we bring together those who have turned away from conflict and those working to build better lives for every Bulakenyo,” Fernando said.

“We are committed to ensuring no one is left behind as we build a peaceful, drug-free, and progressive province that serves as a model for Luzon,” he added.