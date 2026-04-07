House subpoenas lawyer in Duterte aide affidavit probe

The order directs Atty. Viñas-Pantonal to appear before the Committee on Justice at 10:00 a.m. at the People Center in the House of Representatives.

“You are hereby directed to appear before the Committee on Justice on April 14, 2026, 10:00 A.M. at the 2nd Floor of the People Center, House of Representatives, and to submit the following documents,” the subpoena stated.