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House subpoenas lawyer in Duterte aide affidavit probe

RAMIL Madriaga
RAMIL Madriaga
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The House of Representatives has issued a subpoena to the lawyer who notarized the affidavit of former Duterte aide Ramil Madriaga, ordering her to testify and submit documents at a 14 April hearing.

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The order directs Atty. Viñas-Pantonal to appear before the Committee on Justice at 10:00 a.m. at the People Center in the House of Representatives.

“You are hereby directed to appear before the Committee on Justice on April 14, 2026, 10:00 A.M. at the 2nd Floor of the People Center, House of Representatives, and to submit the following documents,” the subpoena stated.

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The lawyer was also instructed to present the original notarized affidavit of Madriaga dated 29 November 2025.

The panel said her testimony is necessary to identify and authenticate the document as part of its ongoing inquiry.

House Committee on Justice
Sara Impeachment
Sara Duterte 2026 impeachment
Ramil Madriaga

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