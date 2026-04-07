House panel flags ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ in Sara fund probe

The names “Piattos” and “Villamin” were not found in the Philippine Statistics Authority database, raising questions over the identities of the listed payees.

The subpoena further called for records involving payees with illegible, incomplete, unsigned, or undated entries, as well as documents that may indicate “physical impossibility of actual disbursement.”

It also sought records dated during periods when the Office of the Vice President had no available confidential funds for disbursement.

Meanwhile, the committee subpoenaed the Bureau of Internal Revenue to produce tax records of Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio, from 2007 to 2025. BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza was also ordered to appear at the hearing.

The order also covers several businesses and corporations allegedly linked to Duterte and Carpio, including Metro City Chow Foods Corp., Gencorp Industries Inc., Carpio Lawyers, 888 Bistro, CALE88 Foods Corp., Madayaw Fisheries Corp., Mati City Ice Plant and Cold Storage Inc., Amianan Shores Inc., Geometry Security and Investigation Agency Inc., and Cabletow 88 Shipping and Marine Services Inc.

The panel said the requested documents are necessary to verify submissions, including income tax returns and financial statements tied to Duterte, Carpio, and associated entities.

The subpoenas stem from allegations of misuse of P125 million in confidential funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President.