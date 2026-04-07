Holy Week flights smooth as airport traffic tops 564,000

Airport operations during this year’s Holy Week observance were generally smooth and orderly, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Tuesday.
Despite a slight increase in passenger traffic beyond initial projections, operations across CAAP-managed airports remained efficient throughout the peak travel period. A total of 564,890 passengers were recorded.
The highest passenger volumes were logged at Davao International Airport with 112,322 passengers, followed by Iloilo International Airport with 70,932, Bacolod-Silay Airport with 51,530, Puerto Princesa International Airport with 48,340, and Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport with 37,868.
CAAP attributed the smooth Semana Santa operations to heightened coordination among airport personnel, airline partners, and other government agencies, as well as the cooperation of the traveling public.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated airport personnel who ensured safe, secure, and efficient operations throughout the Holy Week surge. We also thank the flying public for their patience, understanding, and cooperation, which greatly contributed to the smooth flow of travel during this peak period,” CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario said.
Passenger traffic this year marked an increase from the 505,511 recorded during Holy Week in 2025.