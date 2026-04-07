Holy Week flights smooth as airport traffic tops 564,000

CAAP attributed the smooth Semana Santa operations to heightened coordination among airport personnel, airline partners, and other government agencies, as well as the cooperation of the traveling public.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated airport personnel who ensured safe, secure, and efficient operations throughout the Holy Week surge. We also thank the flying public for their patience, understanding, and cooperation, which greatly contributed to the smooth flow of travel during this peak period,” CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario said.

Passenger traffic this year marked an increase from the 505,511 recorded during Holy Week in 2025.