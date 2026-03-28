NAIA operator sees slightly lower-than-expected Holy Week traffic

NNIC noted that “passenger demand remains strong, although the increase is lower than earlier expected due to flight suspensions and operating restrictions affecting some Middle East services.”

To handle the holiday surge, NNIC said it deployed additional staff at check-in counters, immigration, and security screening points, extended hours at passenger assistance desks, coordinating closely with airlines and ground handlers, and monitored terminal congestion in real time.

These measures are implemented in collaboration with government agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Manila International Airport Authority, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, and the Office for Transportation Security.

NNIC expects 5 April to be the busiest day, with 158,884 passengers, followed by 28 March with 157,804, while daily traffic is projected to remain above 143,000 throughout the period.

Terminal 3 is set to handle the largest share at 712,932 passengers; followed by Terminal 2 with 346,342; and Terminal 1 with 293,990 visitors.