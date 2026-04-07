Garafil: No disrespect meant to Ombudsman Remulla

“We have no intention to show disrespect or to avoid a response. All official communications will be processed based on the regulations and with full respect to the institution,” she noted.

Garafil’s response comes after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said in an interview during the same day that the congress did not accept its issued subpoena.

Remulla warned that he would be citing the Secretary General in contempt if they continue to disregard the requests.

“Until now, there have been no SALNs submitted from the congress. This is a fair warning to the House Secretary General, we will not back down,” he said.

“Within this week, if we still do not receive our requested SALNs, I will suspend her from her position. We will be testing our legal system,” he added.