Garafil: No disrespect meant to Ombudsman Remulla

House of Representatives Secretary General Cheloy Garafil stated that their office had no intent of disregarding the requests of the Office of the Ombudsman to produce the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of various lawmakers with regards to its ongoing probe.
“The Office of the Secretary General treats the Office of the Ombudsman and its mandate with high regard,” Garafil said in a statement on Monday.
The House Secretary explained that their office had already received the subpoena issued by the Ombudsman and were in the process of undertaking the request based on the guidelines of the congress.
She further explained that the House was relegated to a Tuesday and Wednesday onsite work schedule due work-from-home arrangement enacted as part of its energy-saving measures.
“We have no intention to show disrespect or to avoid a response. All official communications will be processed based on the regulations and with full respect to the institution,” she noted.
Garafil’s response comes after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said in an interview during the same day that the congress did not accept its issued subpoena.
Remulla warned that he would be citing the Secretary General in contempt if they continue to disregard the requests.
“Until now, there have been no SALNs submitted from the congress. This is a fair warning to the House Secretary General, we will not back down,” he said.
“Within this week, if we still do not receive our requested SALNs, I will suspend her from her position. We will be testing our legal system,” he added.