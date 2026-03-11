Transport groups vow no fare hike despite fuel price surge

“Last resort na po ang fare increase,” Valbuena said.

The transport leader warned that without government support, transport groups may be forced to file a petition with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board seeking a P2 increase in the minimum fare, from P13 to P15.

His statement was echoed by LTOP president Orlando Marquez Sr.

“Sang-ayon po kami. Last resort po ang fare increase,” Marquez said.

Valbuena added that aside from a fuel subsidy, transport groups expect President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. to soon suspend excise taxes on oil products once authorized to do so by Congress.

On Tuesday, the House Committee on Ways and Means consolidated 17 excise tax-related measures and endorsed a substitute bill granting the President authority to suspend or reduce fuel levies amid rising oil prices in global and domestic markets.

A suspension would mean a reduction in pump prices of about P6 per liter for diesel and P10 per liter for gasoline. Other oil products would also see varying reductions in retail prices.

A Department of Transportation representative told the Pumaren panel that the agency is determining how much fuel subsidy transport operators and drivers will receive.

He noted that in previous programs, operators of traditional jeepneys received P5,000 while owners of modernized jeepneys were given P10,000.

The Department of Transportation, in coordination with concerned agencies and transport groups, is now preparing for the rollout of the subsidy program.