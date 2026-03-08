PNP chief orders crackdown vs Safe Spaces Act violations

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered all police commanders Sunday to strengthen reporting and response systems for violations of the Safe Spaces Act.

The directive, issued in observance of Women’s Month, targets municipal and city police stations nationwide. Nartatez instructed commanders to increase awareness campaigns within their jurisdictions in partnership with local government units and community stakeholders.

“Part of our mandate is to ensure protection of the vulnerable sectors of our society,” Nartatez said. “This must come with an assurance of reliability and quick response in cases of calls for assistance relating to gender-based harassment.”

The move aligns with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to bolster mechanisms protecting women and children.

Nartatez stressed that a responsive police force sends a clear message that violations of the law will not be tolerated.