DA secures fertilizer supply amid oil spike

Beyond securing imports, the DA is also looking to reduce reliance on expensive inputs. China has offered to share farming methods that lower fertilizer use without affecting yields, an approach Tiu Laurel described as “food diplomacy.”

The agency is also reviewing supply conditions for other key commodities and preparing contingency measures, including boosting local production and refining import strategies.

For now, domestic food supply remains sufficient, though higher transport and logistics costs are expected to push prices upward. To mitigate the impact, the government has expanded market monitoring and rolled out targeted support such as fuel subsidies for farmers and fisherfolk.

Meanwhile, authorities are finalizing a legal review of a proposed P50 per kilo price cap on imported rice to curb profiteering. Tiu Laurel said locally produced rice will be exempt to protect farmgate prices and sustain production incentives.