DA kicks off Filipino Food Month in Pampanga

April is observed nationwide as Filipino Food Month, or Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino, under Presidential Proclamation No. 469, series of 2018, aimed at preserving and promoting the country’s culinary heritage.

The 2026 celebration underscores the connection of Filipino cuisine with Southeast Asian flavors while encouraging appreciation of local food traditions.

The event was organized in collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Department of Tourism, and the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement.

Organizers said the initiative goes beyond popular dishes such as adobo and sinigang, focusing on education, cultural preservation, and the promotion of sustainable food systems.