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DA kicks off Filipino Food Month in Pampanga

DA kicks off Filipino Food Month in Pampanga
DA RFO3
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The Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 3 kicked off the celebration of Filipino Food Month on 6 April at its covered court, highlighting local cuisine and agricultural products.

DA kicks off Filipino Food Month in Pampanga
Filipino Food Month 2026: Connecting Southeast Asia, bridging heritage and the future

With the theme “Connected by Taste: Filipino Food in the Flavors of ASEAN,” the event featured a cooking contest using locally sourced ingredients, promoting innovation while supporting farmers and the agri sector.

DA kicks off Filipino Food Month in Pampanga
Chef-actor Jose Sarasola celebrates Filipino Food Month

April is observed nationwide as Filipino Food Month, or Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino, under Presidential Proclamation No. 469, series of 2018, aimed at preserving and promoting the country’s culinary heritage.

The 2026 celebration underscores the connection of Filipino cuisine with Southeast Asian flavors while encouraging appreciation of local food traditions.

The event was organized in collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Department of Tourism, and the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement.

Organizers said the initiative goes beyond popular dishes such as adobo and sinigang, focusing on education, cultural preservation, and the promotion of sustainable food systems.

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