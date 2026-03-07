Iloilo launches dialysis project

ILOILO CITY — Thousands of Ilonggos suffering from kidney disease may soon gain easier access to dialysis treatment as the Iloilo provincial government launched a major renal care project through a public-private partnership with Healthway Qualimed Hospital Iloilo.

Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. led the launch of the Iloilo Province Dialysis Project on March 7 at the Iloilo Provincial Hospital in Pototan, Iloilo, marking the start of a program aimed at expanding accessible and affordable dialysis services across the province.

Under the partnership, Healthway Medical Network will invest around P200 million to build and operate 13 dialysis centers that will be established in all 12 district hospitals and the Iloilo Provincial Hospital.

Healthway Medical Network President and CEO Jet Peeters said the project aims to bring specialized kidney care closer to communities and improve the quality of life of patients.

“Today we are united in advancing the health and well-being of the people of Iloilo who face the challenges of chronic kidney disease. Our goal is to improve patients’ quality of life and bring kidney care to every community in this province,” Peeters said.

The project will be implemented in two phases, with seven dialysis centers to be established first, followed by six more facilities in the second phase.

Provincial officials said the initiative is expected to benefit thousands of patients who currently travel long distances, particularly to Iloilo City, to undergo dialysis treatments. An estimated 50,000 patients in the province require renal care, highlighting the urgent need for expanded services.

Defensor said the partnership reflects the provincial government’s strategy of strengthening its 13 government-run hospitals while collaborating with the private sector to address healthcare gaps.

“We need partners in the private sector to overcome limitations in resources and processes. Our partnership with the Ayala Group is a way forward and hopefully the beginning of many collaborations that will improve healthcare services in the province,” the governor said.

Beyond dialysis services, Defensor also expressed hopes of expanding partnerships to include specialized tertiary care such as cancer treatment and cardiovascular services.

The launch marks the implementation of the public-private partnership agreement signed on November 25, 2025 between the Iloilo provincial government and AC Health to help bridge healthcare gaps and improve medical access for Ilonggos.