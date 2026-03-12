SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NEWS

Mercury Drug, partners offer expanded kidney screenings

(left) Cora Lim; Vice President for Merchandising, Mercury Drug Corporation, (middle) Dr. Fatima Tiu; Diabetes Philippines, (right) Dr. Cyril Tolosa; Medical Director AstraZenica Philippines
(left) Cora Lim; Vice President for Merchandising, Mercury Drug Corporation, (middle) Dr. Fatima Tiu; Diabetes Philippines, (right) Dr. Cyril Tolosa; Medical Director AstraZenica Philippinesphoto by Eliana Lacap for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

In celebration of World Kidney Day, Mercury Drug Corporation has expanded its free kidney screening initiative in partnership with AstraZeneca Philippines and Diabetes Philippines, aiming to make preventive health services more accessible to Filipinos.

The program builds on a previous campaign that offered free kidney health tests in select branches. This year, the initiative has widened its reach to include more Mercury Drug stores nationwide.

(left) Cora Lim; Vice President for Merchandising, Mercury Drug Corporation, (middle) Dr. Fatima Tiu; Diabetes Philippines, (right) Dr. Cyril Tolosa; Medical Director AstraZenica Philippines
WHO, DoH declare war vs tuberculosis

Participating locations will also have doctors and dietitians on-site to help interpret test results and provide dietary guidance to patients who may be at risk for kidney disease.

Health experts say the effort comes at a crucial time. Data from PhilHealth shows that the agency spent around ₱27 billion on hemodialysis claims in 2024, highlighting the growing burden of kidney-related illnesses in the country.

(left) Cora Lim; Vice President for Merchandising, Mercury Drug Corporation, (middle) Dr. Fatima Tiu; Diabetes Philippines, (right) Dr. Cyril Tolosa; Medical Director AstraZenica Philippines
AstraZeneca forum spotlights rare disease care, patient realities

During a health briefing, Rey Rosales of Diabetes Philippines stressed that early detection is key to preventing severe kidney complications, particularly among people with diabetes and hypertension.

Rosales also shared what he calls the “eight golden rules” for maintaining kidney health, which include staying physically active, managing blood sugar and blood pressure, maintaining a healthy diet, staying well-hydrated, avoiding smoking, limiting the use of over-the-counter pain medication, and undergoing regular medical checkups.

World Kidney Day
Diabetes Philippines
Mercury Drug Corporation
AstraZenica Philippines

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph