Mercury Drug, partners offer expanded kidney screenings

In celebration of World Kidney Day, Mercury Drug Corporation has expanded its free kidney screening initiative in partnership with AstraZeneca Philippines and Diabetes Philippines, aiming to make preventive health services more accessible to Filipinos.
The program builds on a previous campaign that offered free kidney health tests in select branches. This year, the initiative has widened its reach to include more Mercury Drug stores nationwide.
Participating locations will also have doctors and dietitians on-site to help interpret test results and provide dietary guidance to patients who may be at risk for kidney disease.
Health experts say the effort comes at a crucial time. Data from PhilHealth shows that the agency spent around ₱27 billion on hemodialysis claims in 2024, highlighting the growing burden of kidney-related illnesses in the country.
During a health briefing, Rey Rosales of Diabetes Philippines stressed that early detection is key to preventing severe kidney complications, particularly among people with diabetes and hypertension.
Rosales also shared what he calls the “eight golden rules” for maintaining kidney health, which include staying physically active, managing blood sugar and blood pressure, maintaining a healthy diet, staying well-hydrated, avoiding smoking, limiting the use of over-the-counter pain medication, and undergoing regular medical checkups.